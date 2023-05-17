IPL 2023: Will PBKS Vs DC Game Be Washed Out? Here's The Weather Forecast

The Punjab Kings will face Delhi Capitals in their home match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on May 17, 2023. The team is at number eight on the IPL points table. Punjab is fighting to keep the chances for their playoff qualification alive. In order to do so, they direly need to win their remaining two matches with good margins.

Usually, the home ground for the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League is the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. But the team will play its last two matches at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. This ground was Punjab’s home ground in previous IPL seasons, which is among the most picturesque sporting venues in India.

The pitch at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is prominent to favour the seamers. It is also one of the most beautiful cricket grounds in the world. The ground is placed between the mountains and is situated at one of the tallest locations.

Weather Prediction for DC vs PBKS IPL 2023 match

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala is positioned at a high altitude, rains and snowfalls are common in such locations. However, despite being situated among the mountains, no rainfall is expected on the DC vs PBKS IPL 2023 match day, but the sky will be scattered with clouds. The maximum temperature is expected to be 36 degree Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature will be 25 degree Celsius.

DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: Match Preview

The IPL 2023 match between the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings can turn into a thriller. PBKS would aim to win the game just like they defeated DC in their last clash in New Delhi. The Capitals would also seek to avenge their defeat and will also like to finish the tournament on a winning note.

Punjab Kings have the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran, and Shahrukh Khan, who can pick a win for their team matches on their own. DC also has competent players like David Warner, Phil Salt, Rilee Russoww, and Anrich Nortje, who are match-winners and can win the team match on their day.