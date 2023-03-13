DC Vs RCB Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WPL 2023 Match In India, UK And US?

Delhi Capitals are all set to lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 11 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Monday. Delhi Capitals are currently ranked second on the WPL points table with three wins in four matches, while RCB are placed at the bottom with zero wins to their name. Ahead of the contest, let's take a look at all the details related to the match including live telecast and streaming.

Where is the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match being held?

The WPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore (DC vs RCB) is scheduled to be played at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match begin?

The WPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore (DC vs RCB) is slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, March 13.

How to watch the live telecast of WPL 2023 in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the live telecast of WPL 2023 can tune in to the Sports 18 Network, which has broadcasting rights for the tournament in India.

How to watch the live streaming of WPL 2023 in India?

Fans wanting to watch the live streaming of WPL 2023 in India can visit the JioCinema app or website. The streaming will be free to watch for everyone.

How to watch WPL 2023 live in the UK?

For fans in the United Kingdom, the live telecast of WPL 2023 will be available on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event at 2 PM BST.

How to watch WPL 2023 live in Australia?

For fans in Australia, the live telecast of WPL 2023 will be available on Fox Sports at 1:00 AM AEST.

How to watch WPL 2023 live in the US?

For fans in the United States, the live telecast of WPL 2023 will be available on Willow TV at 9 AM EST.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhaa (captain), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Erin Burns/Dane van Niekerk, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Komal Zanzad, Sahana Pawar.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Full squads

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Jasia Akhter, Aparna Mondal, Tara Norris.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobhana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.

Image: BCCI

