RCB W Vs UP W Live Streaming: How To Watch WPL 2023 Match In India, UK, US And Australia

Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to lock horns against UP Warriorz in Match 8 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL). RCB will look to win the match to improve its position on the WPL points table. RCB are currently placed at the bottom of the WPL standings after having failed to win even a single match in the competition thus far. UP Warriorz, on the other hand, are ranked third courtesy of a win in two matches.

Where is the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz match being held?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz is scheduled to be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz match begin?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz is slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, March 10.

How to watch the live telecast of WPL 2023 in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the live telecast of WPL 2023 can tune in to the Sports 18 Network, which has broadcasting rights for the tournament in India.

How to watch the live streaming of WPL 2023 in India?

Fans wanting to watch the live streaming of WPL 2023 in India can visit the JioCinema app or website. The streaming will be free to watch for everyone.

How to watch WPL 2023 live in the UK?

For fans in the United Kingdom, the live telecast of WPL 2023 will be available on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event at 2 PM BST.

How to watch WPL 2023 live in Australia?

For fans in Australia, the live telecast of WPL 2023 will be available on Fox Sports at 1:00 AM AEST.

How to watch WPL 2023 live in the US?

For fans in the United States, the live telecast of WPL 2023 will be available on Willow TV at 9 AM EST.

RCB vs UPW: Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Sophie Devine/Dane van Niekerk, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (captain, wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone/Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

RCB vs UPW: Full squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobhana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.

UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia Mcgrath, Shabnim Ismail, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh.

Image: WPL

