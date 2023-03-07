WPL 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz Match On TV & Online?

Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz are all set to lock horns against each other in Match 5 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) on Tuesday. Both teams have played one match each in the tournament so far and have won. While Delhi Capitals are ranked number two on the WPL points table, UP Warriorz are placed a berth below with the same number of points. Ahead of the contest, let's check out all the details related to the match including live streaming and broadcast info.

Where is the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Bangalore match being held?

The WPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz is scheduled to be played at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

When will the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match begin?

The WPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz is slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, March 7.

How to watch the live telecast of WPL 2023 in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the live telecast of WPL 2023 can tune in to the Sports 18 Network, which has broadcasting rights for the tournament in India.

How to watch the live streaming of WPL 2023 in India?

Fans wanting to watch the live streaming of WPL 2023 in India can visit the JioCinema app or website. The streaming will be free to watch for everyone.

How to watch WPL 2023 live in the UK?

For fans in the United Kingdom, the live telecast of WPL 2023 will be available on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

How to watch WPL 2023 live in Australia?

For fans in Australia, the live telecast of WPL 2023 will be available on Fox Sports.

How to watch WPL 2023 live in the US?

For fans in the United States, the live telecast of WPL 2023 will be available on Willow TV.

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz: Predicted Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Marizanne Kapp/Laura Harris, 4 Jemimah Rodrigues, 5, Alice Capsey, 6 Jess Jonassen, 7 Taniya Bhatia (wk), 8 Arundhati Reddy, 9 Shikha Pandey, 10 Radha Yadav, 11 Tara Norris

UP Warriorz: 1 Alyssa Healy (capt, wk), 2 Shweta Sehrawat, 3 Kiran Navgire, 4 Tahlia McGrath, 5 Deepti Sharma, 6 Grace Harris, 7 Simran Shaikh, 8 Devika Vaidya, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Anjali Sarvani, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz: Full squads

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Jasia Akhter, Aparna Mondal, Tara Norris.

UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia Mcgrath, Shabnim Ismail, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh.

Image: WPL/BCCI

