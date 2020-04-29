De Kock Sheds Light On Donning Skipper's Hat For Proteas, Eyes Hitting Big 100s In Tests

Quinton de Kock was handed, what looked like, an enormous responsibility when he was named as the skipper for the Proteas' limited-overs side replacing Faf Du Plessis but has handled it with ease and a cool temperament. Taking over the reins from Du Plessis, the change of guard was meant to indicate a change in direction of the wind for South Africa and in the little time that De Kock had to display his skills as a skipper before the COVID-forced break, he has proved himself of being a worthy leader. However, De Kock admitted that the learning process after becoming a skipper was a two-way path and that it had helped him become better.

'Step by step'

Quinton de Kock admitted that he was still figuring out how to go about things as the captain of the side and revealed that he had learnt quite a bit so far. Hinting at the larger process in revamping the ODI and T20 side, de Kock said that he was taking it step by step instead of drowning the team with his thoughts and claimed that he hadn't done that bad so far. Talking about the 3-0 series sweep against Australia in T20s, Quinton de Kock was elated that a young Proteas side managed to beat a 'powerhouse' Aussie side and called it a highlight. De Kock revealed that he wanted to step up his game as a batsman and overcome the deficiency in converting small scores to big ones and said that he was eyeing to hit more centuries.

Graeme Smith reveals why de Kock won't become Test skipper

According to a report, former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith has said that the board wants to keep Quinton de Kock fresh and playing well. He added that he always believed that captaining in all the three formats is challenging for many players, recollecting his own experience while captaining South Africa from 2003-2014. Graeme Smith further said that from a workload and mental perspective, the board feels that to burden Quinton de Kock with all three formats wouldn't be beneficial and with the style of personality and player that he is, the board wants to keep him as expressive as possible.

