Shane Warne Used To Hate Sachin Tendulkar 'playing Cat And Mouse With Him': Brett Lee

Back in the 1990s and early 2000's, the Sachin Tendulkar-Shane Warne rivalry took the cricketing world by storm, with the Master Blaster dominating the Australian spin great. Former Australian pacer Brett Lee, during a chat show, revealed the reason behind Sachin Tendulkar dominating Shane Warne when the two greats faced each other. Tendulkar loved playing against Australia and his records clearly showed how well he dominated the Aussies. In 39 Tests, he scored 3630 runs against them, while he amassed 3077 runs in 71 ODIs against the team from Down Under.

Brett Lee reveals Sachin Tendulkar's strategy against Shane Warne

Brett Lee,, while speaking on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, said that Sachin Tendulkar would sometimes be "playing cat and mouse" with Shane Warne because he was so talented and not many batsmen could do that to the leg-spinner. The former pacer, while showering praise on Tendulkar's batting said, that he used to advance down the wicket a few times and invite Shane Warne to bowl a fraction too short and sometimes, he would wait patiently on the back foot and play those beautiful shots.

He further said that there were times when Shane Warne would try and get the trajectory a bit different through the air and sometimes, he would try and get a few balls to drop, but Tendulkar would easily pick up the subtle variations that Shane Warne used against him. He also went onto say that while other batsmen around the world would be bamboozled by such deliveries from Warne, Tendulkar would watch the bowler's hand much better than most other batsmen.

Giving more insight into Sachin Tendulkar's batting, Brett Lee further said that the way Tendulkar anticipated what was to be bowled at him and having different shots for different type of deliveries was 'pure class' and Warne hated it as he would come back and say that he tried everything to get Sachin out, but he couldn't.

Legend goes that Warne had only taken Tendulkar's autograph to respect the master batsman's twin hundreds in Sharjah against Australia in 1998, but also admitted publicly that the sight of the Indian champion dancing down the track and hitting him for fours and sixes gave him nightmares. To tackle Tendulkar, Warne had repeatedly sought advice from former Indian captain and left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi in the 90s.

Sachin Tendulkar records and centuries

Takling about some Sachin Tendulkar records in international cricket, the batting great has scored 34,357 runs across all three formats. The World Cup 2011 winner scored 15,921 runs in 200 Tests, 18426 runs in 463 ODIs and 10 runs in 1 T20 international. He was also the first Indian to reach a double hundred in ODIs when he scored 200 not out off 147 balls against South Africa in Gwalior in 2010.

Moving onto to Sachin Tendulkar centuries, the cricket icon is the only batsman in cricket history of cricket to score 100 international centuries, a record which probably will remain unbroken. Tendulkar achieved his 100th international century after scoring 114 off 147 balls against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2012.