AB De Villiers' Response To Fan's Claim About Kohli's Knock Against WI Is Heartwarming

Skipper Virat Kohli came out all guns blazing against West Indies in the third and final T20 against West Indies on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Kohli played a fiery knock at an astonishing strike rate of 241.38 as he notched up 70 runs in just 29 balls to help India post a mammoth total of 240 which West Indies were unable to chase. Captain Kohli hit the ball out of the park seven times and breached the fence of boundary four times.

On the fourth delivery of the 18th over, Virat Kohli dispatched a slower one from Williams into the crowd and it was indeed a huge six. Meanwhile, after hitting that gigantic shot, the Indian captain at first appeared to have given a shocking expression but then he gestured that he had enjoyed the six as well as succeeded in taking the pacer out of the park thus winning the round three of this battle and having the last laugh over the latter.

READ | Kohli, Rahul Jump Spots In ICC T20 Rankings Post West Indies Hammering

READ | Unmissable: Virat Kohli Has Last Laugh Over Kesrick Williams In Round 3 Of Their Battle

'Brothers'

The expressive video was then tweeted by a fan with the caption, "He has definitely picked this from AB de Villiers." The tweet soon received former South Africa captain's validation as de Villiers responded to the tweet mentioning Virat Kohli and calling him a 'brother.' Here is the tweet and de Villiers' response:

😀brothers — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) December 12, 2019

Kohli, Rahul Jump Spots In ICC T20 Rankings

After a stunning victory over West Indies on Wednesday to seal the series 2-1, the ICC T20 rankings reflected a change as Indian players gained points. Skipper Virat Kohli, who starred in the first match of the series with a match-winning knock of 94 runs and came out all guns blazing on Wednesday to score 70, jumped five positions on the rankings to claim the number 10 spot. Opener KL Rahul, who led the team to a mammoth total of 240 in the third T20 with his knock of 91 also leapfrogged three positions to grab the sixth spot on the rankings. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma dropped a place to the ninth position despite his blazing knock of 71 runs. Pakistan's Babar Azam currently tops the ICC T20 batting rankings.

READ | Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma Becomes LaLiga's Brand Ambassador In India, Fans Go Gaga

READ | Kohli Pleased About India Finally Pulling Off Big Score Batting First