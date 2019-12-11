Unmissable: Virat Kohli Has Last Laugh Over Kesrick Williams In Round 3 Of Their Battle

Virat Kohli got the better of Kesrick Williams in the series-deciding 3rd T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The Kohli-Williams banter has been a talking point in the ongoing series. The Indian skipper had mimicked Williams' notebook-style celebration in the 1st T20I after hitting a six and Williams stuck to a silent celebration in the following match.

Virat Kohli has the last laugh

This happened in the 18th over of the first innings. On the fourth delivery, Virat Kohli dispatched a slower one from Williams into the crowd and it was indeed a huge six. Meanwhile, after hitting that gigantic shot, the Indian captain at first appeared to have given a shocking expression but then he made it crystal clear that he had enjoyed the six as well as succeeded in taking the pacer out of the park thus winning the round three of this battle and having the last laugh over the latter. The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

Virat Kohli plays a stellar cameo at the Wankhede

Virat Kohli who had come out to bat at number four after the early dismissal of wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant did not take much time to settle down and started targetting the West Indian bowlers in no time. He made the most of the Wankhede wicket and smashed the opposition bowlers to all parts of the ground. Kohli remained unbeaten on a 29-ball 70 which included four boundaries and seven maximums at a strike rate of 241.38. By the virtue of his stellar cameo, the hosts posted a comprehensive total of 240/3 in their 20 overs. KL Rahul top-scored for the Men In Blue with a 56-ball 91 while Rohit Sharma scored a 34-ball 71. The opening duo added 135 runs for the opening wicket.

