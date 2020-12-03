Debutant Cameron Green Recalls KL Rahul's Words Of Motivation From Behind The Wicket

Cameron Green revealed how KL Rahul had motivated him behind the stumps during the third and final ODI at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on Wednesday. Green was making his ODI debut for Australia and did manage a couple of delightful strokes in what was his first outing at the highest level.

'Go well youngster': KL Rahul

"I was actually taken aback with how nice KL Rahul was behind the stumps. I think he asked me whether I was nervous or not and I just replied saying, 'Yeah! I was a little bit nervous' and he was like 'Yeah, go well, youngster'. So, I was actually taken aback, I thought it would have been pretty opposite. I think Virat was trying to be pretty loud at that time. Finchy tries to get under his skin with a couple of words. Yeah, I was a bit taken aback with how nice that was, so I will remember that forever", said Green during the post-match presser.

The all-rounder who plays for Western Australia did try his level best to make an impact on debut and scored a 27-ball 21 including a boundary and a maximum each but could not convert his start into a big score as he was sent back to the pavilion courtesy of a stunning catch by Ravindra Jadeja at deep square leg after his sweep shot had gone horribly wrong.

Chasing a stiff target of 303, the Aussies were bundled out for 289 in the final over as India managed a consolation win by 13 runs. Even though the five-time world champions could not register a whitewash, they had already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead coming into this dead-rubber contest in Canberra.

The T20I series

With the first leg of this tour done & dusted, the focus now shifts towards the three-match T20I series. The first match will be contested at the Manuka Oval on Friday. Kohli & Co. would be hoping to overcome their ODI series defeat and start afresh in the shortest format of the game while the hosts will be looking to continue their dominance in the white-ball leg of this grueling tour.

