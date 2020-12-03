EBC Vs CAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Preview

East Bengal Club will face Calcutta Customs Club in the upcoming league match of the Bengal T20 Challenge on Thursday, December 3. The match will be played at Eden Gardens at 7:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our EBC vs CAL match prediction, probable EBC vs CAL playing 11 and EBC vs CAL Dream11 team.

Also Read: TMC Vs KAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Match Preview

EBC vs CAL live: EBC vs CAL Dream11 prediction and preview

The last time these two teams played each other, it was EBC who comfortably beat CAL by 54 runs. EBC are currently out of the top 4 due to a poor run in the tournament but the team turned things around in the past couple of matches and will look to continue their good form and push for a place in the knockout stages.

However, they have their task cut out versus Calcutta Customs Club, who are currently inside the top four. They will look to take inspiration from their previous matchup and would look to do the double over their opponent in today's second fixture. Fans can expect a great contest between these two teams.

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh Uses Instagram Reel To Recall Iconic 2001 Kolkata Hat-trick; Watch Video

EBC vs CAL Dream11 prediction: EBC vs CAL probable playing 11

EBC vs CAL Dream11 prediction: EBC probable playing 11

Shreevats Goswami (WK), Ranjot Singh Khaira, Anubhab Ahuja, Abhijit Bhagat, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Sujit Kumar Yadav

Also Read: Shubman Gill Gets Comical Advice In Instagram Post From Yuvraj Singh On Playing For India

EBC vs CAL Dream11 prediction: CAL probable playing 11

Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal, Sumanto Gupta (c), Agniv Pan (wk), Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Ravikant Singh, Arjun Kumar, Arka Sarkar

Also Read: Kemar Roach Takes Knee & Remembers Father After Dismissing In-form Tom Latham; See Picture

EBC vs CAL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for EBC vs CAL Dream11 team

Shreevats Goswami

Karan Lal

Arnab Nandy

Kanishk Seth

EBC vs CAL match prediction: EBC vs CAL Dream11 team

EBC vs CAL live: EBC vs CAL Dream11 prediction

As per our EBC vs CAL Dream11 prediction, CAL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The EBC vs CAL Dream11 prediction, top picks and EBC vs CAL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The EBC vs CAL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: CAB Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.