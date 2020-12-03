EBC Vs CAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
East Bengal Club will face Calcutta Customs Club in the upcoming league match of the Bengal T20 Challenge on Thursday, December 3. The match will be played at Eden Gardens at 7:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our EBC vs CAL match prediction, probable EBC vs CAL playing 11 and EBC vs CAL Dream11 team.
The last time these two teams played each other, it was EBC who comfortably beat CAL by 54 runs. EBC are currently out of the top 4 due to a poor run in the tournament but the team turned things around in the past couple of matches and will look to continue their good form and push for a place in the knockout stages.
At 3 pm today, #TapanMemorial and #KalighatClub take the field. #EastBengal will look to continue their winning run against #CalcuttaCustoms at 7 pm.— CABCricket (@CabCricket) December 3, 2020
Watch the live matches of #BengalT20Challenge on the @FanCode app - https://t.co/dhiqlrW8ZS#CAB #RoxxBengalT20Challenge pic.twitter.com/JQq95NA3WG
However, they have their task cut out versus Calcutta Customs Club, who are currently inside the top four. They will look to take inspiration from their previous matchup and would look to do the double over their opponent in today's second fixture. Fans can expect a great contest between these two teams.
Shreevats Goswami (WK), Ranjot Singh Khaira, Anubhab Ahuja, Abhijit Bhagat, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Sujit Kumar Yadav
Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal, Sumanto Gupta (c), Agniv Pan (wk), Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Ravikant Singh, Arjun Kumar, Arka Sarkar
Shreevats Goswami
Karan Lal
Arnab Nandy
Kanishk Seth
As per our EBC vs CAL Dream11 prediction, CAL will be favourites to win the match.
Note: The EBC vs CAL Dream11 prediction, top picks and EBC vs CAL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The EBC vs CAL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
