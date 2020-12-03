Ravindra Jadeja Hits Back With 50-ball 66* And Sword Celebration In 3rd ODI; Watch Video

Ravindra Jadeja starred in India's 13-run win over Australia on Wednesday in the third and final ODI of the series. Having already lost the series 0-2, the Men in Blue were playing to avoid a humiliating whitewash Down Under. Having won the toss, Virat Kohli elected to bat first for the first time in the series.

ALSO READ | Sanjay Manjrekar changes views on Hardik Pandya, yet gets questioned about Ravindra Jadeja

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Ravindra Jadeja takes Australian bowlers to cleaners

India managed to post a total of 302/5 after languishing at 152/5 at the end of 32 overs. All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Jadeja rose to the occasion as they played sensible cricket to ensure that India didn't lose the plot. The duo kept the scoreboard ticking before deciding to unleash in the final five overs. Jadeja, in particular, put on a stellar show in the last few overs as he hit Australian bowlers all around the park as India managed to post a competitive total. Jadeja ended up scoring a 50-ball 66 which included five fours and three sixes.

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja solves Ajay Jadeja's 'ice pack' query, Virender Sehwag laughs: Watch

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Here are the highlights of Ravindra Jadeja's blistering knock

The southpaw wasn't done just yet as he contributed with the ball, as well as, on the field. Jadeja first dismissed Australian skipper Aaron Finch and his side's top-scorer for 75 by getting him caught at long on. He followed it up with a brilliant effort in the outfield by taking a sensational diving catch to get rid of debutant Chris Green.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly gives special mention to Pandya & Jadeja for solid middle-order approach

In response to India's 302/5, Australian skipper Aaron Finch (75) and Glenn Maxwell's (59) half-centuries kept their side in the game but once they were dismissed, the hosts were bowled out for 289. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/51 whereas Jasprit Bumrah and debutant T Natarajan picked two wickets apiece. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Jadeja managed to grab one wicket each.

Notably, Jadeja was under severe criticism with critics questioning his place in the Indian ODI team. However, the left-hander has justified his selection with brilliant all-round performances in the ODI series to shut down his critics in style. Meanwhile, the India vs Australia 2020 tour now moves on to the three-match T20I series. The India vs Australia 1st T20I will be played on Friday, December 4 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st T20I will commence at 1:40 PM (IST).

ALSO READ | Hardik, Jadeja took the game away from us with clean-hitting: Maxwell

SOURCE: INDIAN CRICKET TEAM INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.