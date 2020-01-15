Rohit Sharma Named 'ICC's 2019 ODI Cricketer Of The Year'; Ends Virat Kohli's Domination

Indian opener Rohit Sharma on Wednesday was named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Rohit was in sensational form in 2019. He became the first batsman to hit 5 centuries in a single edition of the World Cup and finished the tournament as the highest run-scorer. He finished the year with 7 ODI hundreds. India's limited-overs vice-captain finished the year as the highest run-scorer in the format, scoring 1,490 runs.

Rohit denies Virat 'a hattrick'

The right-handed batsman became just the third Indian to win the prestigious award. The other two Indians to win the award are MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Dhoni won the award consecutively in 2008 and 2009 while Virat Kohli has won it thrice, in 2012, 2017 and 2018. As of now, only Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have won the award on three occasions.

5️⃣ #CWC19 centuries

7️⃣ ODI centuries in 2019



Your 2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year is Rohit Sharma.#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/JYAxBhJcNn — ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2020

Rohit Sharma also had a great year playing the longest format of the game as he revived his career when he was promoted to the opening slot during the series against South Africa. He struck two hundreds in his maiden outing as a Test opener before adding a double century to his name in the Ranchi Test.

ICC award winners for the year 2019

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the 'Spirit of Cricket' award for stopping fans from booing Australia's Steve Smith during their World Cup match at the Oval, the ICC said in a statement. England's World Cup-winning all-rounder Ben Stokes got the 'Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy' for Player of the Year. India seamer Deepak Chahar won T20I Performance of the Year, Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne has been named as Emerging Cricketer of the Year, whilst Scotland’s Kyle Coetzer is the Associate Cricketer of the Year.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney congratulated the winners of the awards this year and wished them all the best for the future. “On behalf of the ICC, I would like to congratulate all of the individual 2019 award winners as well as those players named in the ICC Teams of the Year.

