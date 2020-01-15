'No Competition': Fans Celebrate As Rohit Sharma Is Crowned ICC's ODI Player Of 2019

India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma has been named the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2019. Rohit was the highest run-getter in ODI cricketer in 2019, scoring 1490 runs in 28 matches at an astonishing average of 57.30. He slammed seven centuries in the year, five of which came at the 2019 World Cup. The news has given netizens and Rohit Sharma fans a very good reason to cheer about and they have already started celebrating it.

5️⃣ #CWC19 centuries

7️⃣ ODI centuries in 2019



Your 2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year is Rohit Sharma.#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/JYAxBhJcNn — ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2020

Here are some of the best reactions:

actually there was no contest after the stupendous CWC19 .....in coming years he's going to break & set up numerous unbelievable records... I'm 💯% confident that he'll succeed in Test cricket for the remaining period of his career.#Hitman pic.twitter.com/dLDUvbRhl1 — 𝑴𝒓. 𝑷𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒔𝒕 (@parthology) January 15, 2020

Congratulations #RohitSharma on winning the ODI Cricketer of the year. Well deserved !!!! #ICCAwards — Kartik O (@KOCricket528) January 15, 2020

A few Twitter users also want Rohit Sharma to score a hundred in the second ODI against Australia after India lost the first one on Tuesday by 10 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

We are expecting another century from Hitman against Australia 2nd Odi.. Hitman rocks 🤘🤘 — Hritwik Sharma (@Abhishe92949457) January 15, 2020

BJP's National Secretary Sunil Deodhar also congratulated Rohit Sharma for his achievement. He also congratulated Virat Kohli and Deepak Chahar for winning ICC Spirit of the Cricket Award and T20 performer if the year award respectively

Congratulations to hitman @ImRo45 for the ICC ODI Cricketer of the year award, Team India Captain @imVkohli for the @ICC Spirit of the Cricket Award & @deepak_chahar9 for the T20 performer of the year award. My best wishes to them. — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) January 15, 2020

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the 'Spirit of Cricket' award for stopping fans from booing Australia's Steve Smith during their World Cup match at the Oval, the ICC said in a statement. England's World Cup-winning all-rounder Ben Stokes got the 'Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy' for Player of the Year. India seamer Deepak Chahar won T20I Performance of the Year, Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne has been named as Emerging Cricketer of the Year, whilst Scotland’s Kyle Coetzer is the Associate Cricketer of the Year.

READ | Rohit Sharma features twice in top 5 batting scores in India vs Australia ODIs

READ | Rohit Sharma named 'ICC's 2019 ODI Cricketer Of The Year'; ends Virat Kohli's domination

Indians dominate ICC awards 2019

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal, who also had a stupendous maiden year in Test cricket was awarded the opening role in ICC's Test team of the year. Agarwal is the only Indian besides Kohli in the select team which is dominated by 5 Australians (Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon). On the other hand, the ODI team of the year was dominated by Indians with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav finding a place each.

READ | Rohit Sharma set to surpass Sourav Ganguly in becoming 3rd fastest to score 9000 ODI runs

READ | BCCI quashes Rohit Sharma injury rumours with 'Hitman is Ready' video on Twitter