Deepak Chahar Picks His Toughest Format Ahead Of The 2nd ODI Against West Indies

Deepak Chahar could not have an impressive run with the ball in the last game against the West Indies at the Chepauk Stadium as the visitors got home by eight wickets with more than two overs to spare. Chahar could only manage to pick up the wicket of opener Sunil Ambris after which the duo of Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope stitched in a 218-run stand and took the match from India's grasp. The pacer finished with figures of 1/48 in his 10 overs at an economy rate of 4.80 including a maiden.

Deepak Chahar picks the toughest format

While addressing the media ahead of the 2nd ODI, Deepak Chahar picked the toughest format and also revealed the reason behind the same. According to the young speedster, the 50-overs format is more difficult.

"In my opinion, ODI cricket is difficult as in T20Is you just have to contain. In Tests, you have to go in with an attacking mindset. But in ODIs you have to take wickets and contain runs. I think ODI is more difficult than both Tests and T20s," Chahar told reporters on the eve of the second ODI.

Chahar also said that they should have defended 288 in the last match and then added that they cannot afford to commit blunders on the field as the West Indies batsmen will make them pay for it.

"We should have defended 288 as it was a good wicket to bowl. We did not bowl nicely in the last match and we paid the price. As a bowling unit, we will try to come up with a better performance. We have been lacking in fielding, we have dropped few catches in the last match and if we keep on missing chances, Windies batsman will make us pay," Chahar said.

'My main focus is to remain fit': Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar said that the next six months are very important for him as he wanted to represent India in all the formats. At the same time, he also mentioned that his main focus is to remain fit.

"Obviously, the next six months are very important. Every cricketer dreams of playing each format for the team, initially I was playing just the T20 format, but now I have got the chance in ODIs so it's very good for me and I hope to keep on performing for the side," Chahar said.

"My main focus is to remain fit, I want to ensure that I maintain fitness levels so that I get to play each and every game for the side," he added.

A must-win situation for India

After having lost the first ODI by eight wickets, the Men In Blue have no choice but to win the second match and settle the scores as they are now in a must-win situation to keep the series alive. The 2nd ODI will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag on Wednesday. The third and final match of the series will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

