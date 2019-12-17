MS Dhoni Gets A Valuable Advice From Madan Lal For Making A Comeback In The Indian Team

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been on a sabbatical break ever since Team India's heartbreaking exit in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup. It remains to be seen what decision will be taken by the veteran wicket-keeper batsman. During a promotional event last month, Dhoni had urged the reporters present over there not to ask him any questions about his comeback till January. Meanwhile, former all-rounder Madan Lal has a suggestion for MS Dhoni.

'He should start playing cricket': Madan Lal

While speaking to a news agency, Madan Lal, who was a prominent member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning squad came forward and said that it is Dhoni's call to decide if he wants to play. However, the ex-all-rounder also said that it will be very tough for the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper to make a comeback in the team directly and therefore, he should start playing cricket whether it's domestic or any other matches.

MS Dhoni's 'Blast from the Past' video

Mahendra Singh Dhoni had posted a 'Blast from the Past' video on social media where Sakshi can be seen struggling to remember her lines after having read the script for a commercial. In the video, Sakshi can be heard saying that she won't be able to deliver the dialogue and she seemed to be nervous. When she could not get it done on the second occasion, the 'Captain Cool' who is usually seen motivating the players when they are nervous on the field came forward to motivate his spouse but in a hilarious manner.

''Abbey tu dekhke nahi padh paa rahi hai toh deliver kaise karogi? Chalo, Start'', said MS Dhoni.

Mrs.Dhoni once again tried to deliver the dialogue but fumbled once again and everyone was left in splits. ''You have to look into the lens. Lens me dekh'' said Mahi.

Dwayne Bravo backs MS Dhoni's return

Recently, while speaking to some reporters in Chennai, star Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. commented on whether or not MS Dhoni would play the T20 World Cup. According to Bravo, Dhoni still has a lot of cricket left in him and would surely play for India in the T20 World Cup in 2020. Bravo does not think that his captain at the Chennai Super Kings will let external criticism force him into retirement that easily as that is something that MSD has never given importance to.

