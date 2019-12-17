IPL 2020 Auctions: Virat Kohli Urges RCB Fans To Rally Behind The Team

The IPL 2020 auctions will be held in Kolkata on Thursday. While all the franchises are hoping to make it big at the auction table, so are the Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB are yet to win an IPL trophy despite boasting of big names in the past few years. They have reached the finals thrice (2009, 2011 & 2016) but could not cross the finish line on either occasion. Virat Kohli has played in all those finals. In fact, he had led RCB to the summit clash in 2016 where he also had a dream run with the bat having amassed close to 1000 runs. Now, he has urged the fans to rally behind the team.

Virat Kohli urges the RCB fans to rally behind the team

''Hi, guys. A big hello to all the RCB fans the bold army from whom I have received so much love and affection over the years. As you all know, for the upcoming season the auctions are coming up as well and I want all of you to rally behind the team, the management group. Mike and Simon are doing a tremendous job. We have had a few discussions to build a team around the strong core that we already have and we assure you that we are gonna cover all the bases that are required and build a very strong team to have a really good season in 2020. So, as I said get behind the team and your support has always been priceless for us and will be crucial forever and ever till we play the sport. So thank you very much, and looking forward to the auction. Find out what’s going to happen on December 19'', said Virat Kohli.

The video was posted by the Royal Challengers Bangalore on their official Twitter handle. Watch it right here.

List of players retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore

The following players have been retained by the three-time finalists ahead of the upcoming auctions.

Virat Kohli (India) – Salary ₹17 crore (US$2.5 million)

AB de Villiers (South Africa) – Salary ₹11 crore (US$1.6 million)

Yuzvendra Chahal (India) – Salary ₹6 crore (US$867,906)

Shivam Dube (India) – Salary ₹5 crore (US$723,255)

Umesh Yadav (India) – Salary ₹4.2 crore (US$607,534.20)

Washington Sundar (India) – Salary ₹3.2 crore (US$462,883.20)

Navdeep Saini (India) – Salary ₹3 crore (US$433,953.00)

Mohammed Siraj (India) – Salary ₹2.6 crore (US$376,092.60)

Moeen Ali (England) – Salary ₹1.7 crore (US$245,906.70)

Parthiv Patel (India) – Salary ₹1.7 crore (US$245,906.70)

Pawan Negi (India) – Salary ₹1 crore (US$144,651.00)

Gurkeerat Singh (India) – Salary ₹50 lakh (US$72,325.50)

