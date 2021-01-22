Deepak Hooda Suspended By BCA For 2020-21 Domestic Season Following Scuffle With Pandya

Days after his spat with skipper Krunal Pandya, all-rounder Deepak Hooda has been suspended by the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) for the rest of the domestic season. Hooda alleged inappropriate behaviour by the captain Krunal Pandya before he stormed out of the team amidst the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy league. Following his actions, the BCA suspended Hooda for 'indiscipline' and 'bringing disrespect to the game'.

"He (Hooda) has been suspended for this season for indiscipline and bringing disrespect to the BCA and the game. Without informing the team and the BCA, he left the team and the (bio) bubble, BCA secretary Ajit Lele told PTI on Friday.

The association has, however, allowed the batsman to feature in the 2021-22 domestic season. Hooda, who was initially appointed as Baroda's vice-captain for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, had stormed out of the bio-bubble on January 9. In a fiery mail to the BCA, had stated that he was 'demoralised' and 'depressed' by the captain's behaviour.

'Depressed and under pressure'

"At this moment, I am demoralised, depressed and under pressure. As from last some days, my team captain Mr Krunal Pandya is using abusing language to me in front of my teammates and also other state teams who have come for participation at Reliance Stadium Vadodara," Hooda had written. Following Hooda's letter, the BCA had sought the manager's report.

Earlier, BCA CEO Shishir Hattangadi had questioned the cricketer's gamesmanship and said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL Governing Council will be informed about his behaviour. In a mail addressed to Hooda, accessed by ANI, Hattangadi not only questioned the professionalism of the player as he decided to leave the team at the very last moment but also pulled Hooda up for trying to gain sympathy by informing the media about team matters.

"As management, we are disappointed that you have gone into the media and sought self sympathy rather than sorting out issues that a seasoned sportsperson like yourself ought to have done in such situations," he wrote.

Baroda qualify for knockouts

Having topped the C group courtesy of 5 wins out of the 5 games played, Baroda have qualified for the quarter-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy (SMAT) 2021. Barod last played Gujarat on Monday, where they registered a 12-run win over Gujarat. The team is being led by Kedar Devdhar in absence of Pandya, who has been allowed to leave the bio-bubble due to the death of his father. Baroda will next play Haryana on January 27 in third Quarter Final.

