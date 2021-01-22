Alex Carey Scores First Hundred Of BBL 2021 After Being Released By Delhi Capitals: WATCH

Australia's Alex Carey has established himself as a mainstay in his national team's limited-overs sides with his exceptional skills with the gloves and his superior batting capabilities. The wicketkeeper-batsman also plied his trade for the Delhi Capitals team in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, surprisingly, the player has been released ahead of the upcoming IPL 2021 auction. Looking at the cricketer's blistering form in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL 2021), the left-hander could prove to be a lucrative option for several teams in the cash-rich league.

BBL 2021: Alex Carey notches up a memorable century against Brisbane Heat

The Adelaide Strikers were up against the Brisbane Heat in the 46th league match of the competition on Thursday. The Strikers' decision of electing to bat first after winning the toss paid dividends for the side as opener Alex Carey batted stunningly alongside Jake Weatherald to provide a flying start to the team. Alex Carey went on to score a fantastic century and impressed with his swashbuckling striking abilities.

The southpaw scored a crucial 101 off just 62 balls that helped Strikers post a match-winning total of 197. Despite having a star-studded batting line-up, the Heat side failed to chase down the total and ultimately lost the contest by 82 runs. After their comprehensive victory, the Adelaide Strikers are placed at the fourth spot on the points table, whereas Brisbane Heat are languishing at the penultimate position. You can watch the Alex Carey BBL hundred here -

Alex Carey BBL hundred:

Full highlights from Alex Carey's terrific century - the first of #BBL10 https://t.co/swqICZ8ScG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 21, 2021

Delhi Capitals list of released players 2021

The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals had a fabulous outing in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. The team managed to reach the finals of the competition but were eventually beaten by the Mumbai Indians. Ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, the team management has had to make certain tough decisions, and they have let go of a number of players from their squad. Keemo Paul, Alex Carey, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma, Jason Roy, and Sandeep Lamichhane are the six players who have been released by the Delhi Capitals team. Looking at Alex Carey's exploits in the Big Bash League, the Delhi team could look to reconsider their decision and they also could look to rope him back in the upcoming auctions.

