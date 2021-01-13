Did Irfan Pathan Blame Krunal Pandya For Recent Deepak Hooda Walkout Controversy?

Deepak Hooda, with his power-hitting capabilities alongside his useful spin bowling, had established himself as a mainstay in the Baroda team. The cricketer was scheduled to represent the side in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. However, cricket fans were left stunned after the swashbuckling batsman decided to withdraw his name from the competition after raising his voice against the newly appointed captain, Krunal Pandya. Baroda veteran Irfan Pathan was left dejected after this development and urged the players to focus on the game.

Irfan Pathan seemingly critical of Krunal Pandya for Deepak Hooda controversy

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 marked the return of domestic cricket in the country. The competition is of utmost importance for budding players as they look to make a solid impact ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. The Baroda team appeared to be one of the favourites going into the tournament as they boasted of a stellar line-up. However, the 'Krunal Pandya Deepak Hooda fallout' was a hard pill to swallow for the team's followers.

Former India all-rounder, Irfan Pathan, has represented the Baroda team for 17 years in the domestic circuit and has also captained the team on several occasions. The left-hander took to his Twitter account to give his take on Deepak Hooda's walkout controversy. The 36-year-old mentioned how incidents like these can have an adverse effect on the players. The Southpaw also opined that the mental health of a player should be a priority, as living in a bio-bubble can surely take a toll on an athlete's mindset.

Irfan Pathan acknowledged the importance of creating a harmonious environment in the team as it gives the players a levy to perform freely and give their best for the team. The all-rounder was left disheartened with Deepak Hooda's exit and stated how no player should be treated in this manner. Pathan also urged the Baroda Cricket Association to condemn such actions as it is not healthy for the game.

During the difficult times of this pandemic wherein mental health of a player is of utmost importance as they have to stay in a bio-bubble as well as keep themselves focused on the game, such incidents may have adverse effects on a player and should be avoided.#MentalHealth pic.twitter.com/n3V2kKeO4G — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 12, 2021

The Krunal Pandya Deepak Hooda fallout

Deepak Hooda, who represented the Punjab IPL team in the 13th edition of the cash-rich league, was slated to be a vital cog for the Baroda team. However, the player quit his team ahead of the much-anticipated Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after alleging that he was 'bullied' by captain Krunal Pandya. The controversy has not had an effect on the team's performance in the competition, and they have managed to secure wins in their first two fixtures.

