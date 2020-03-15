Deepti Sharma Felicitated By Bengal Government For Her Performance In Women's T20 WC

Deepti Sharma was one of the cricketers who played an important role in India making it to the finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. In the Summit clash against Australia, Sharma finished with figures of 2/38 in her four overs at an economy rate of 9.50. She picked up the wickets of skipper Meg Lanning and Ashleigh Gardner. Deepti has been felicitated by the Bengal government for her excellent performance in the tournament.

'Privileged to be felicitated': Deepti Sharma

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Deepti Sharma wrote that she was privileged to be felicitated by the Department of Youth Services and Sports, Government of West Bengal. The all-rounder also thanked the likes of former Bengal cricketer as well as MoS - Youth Services & Sports Laxmi Ratan Shukla, etc.

Privileged to be felicitated by the Dept. of Youth Services and Sports, Govt. of WB. Thank you for this honour Mr Laxmi Ratan Shukla (Ex- Cricketer, MoS - Youth Services & Sports), Mr Arup Biswas(Public Works and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister) & Mr Gurbux Singh (Hockey great) pic.twitter.com/oiYFmJ6ST1 — Deepti Sharma (@Deepti_Sharma06) March 14, 2020

The Indian run chase

Chasing a stiff target of 185 to win their maiden world title, Shafali Verma failed for the first time in the tournament as the 16-year old was sent back by Megan Schutt for just 2 in the first over. India never recovered from the early setback and soon found themselves reeling at 30-4 before the end of the powerplay. Having been completely outplayed by a dominant Australian unit, India hobbled their way to 99 to fall 85 runs short of their target.

With their 85-run win, Australia Women successfully defended their 2018 T20 World title and lifted the trophy for a record 5th time in tournament’s history. The Meg Lanning-led side also became the second team in history to lift the title at home after England winning the inaugural edition in 2009.

