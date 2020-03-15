PSL 2020 MUL Vs LAH Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The 29th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) season will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans. The MUL vs LAH live match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The MUL vs LAH live match is scheduled for Sunday, March 15 and will start at 2:30 PM IST. Let's take a look at MUL vs LAH live streaming details and the MUL vs LAH live telecast in India details.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman's Eden Gardens 2001 Fightback OTD Makes Twitter Nostalgic

MUL vs LAH live streaming details: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars live match preview

Multan Sultans are currently at the top of the on the PSL 2020 points table with six wins out of their nine matches. On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars are fourth in the PSL 2020 points table, having four wins out of nine games. Multan Sultans won their last match against Peshawar Zalmi by three runs. Lahore Qalandars, on the contrary, lost their previous PSL 2020 match against Karachi Kings by a massive 10-wicket margin.

Also Read: MUL Vs LAH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 Details

The journey for Qalandars is not over yet. We will make a comeback in our next game against Multan Sultans! 👊🏻#DamaDamMast #MainHoonQalandar #DilSe #HBLPSL #KKvLQ pic.twitter.com/6DWJU3gMJz — Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) March 12, 2020

MUL vs LAH live streaming: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars live - Squad Updates

MUL vs LAH live streaming: Multan Sultans PSL 2020 Squad

Shahid Afridi, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Imran Tahir, Moeen Ali, Wayne Madsen, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Usman Qadir, Bilawal Bhatti, Shan Masood (c), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Rohail Nazir (wk), Ali Shafiq, Zeeshan Ashraf

MUL vs LAH live streaming: Lahore Qalandars PSL 2020 Squad

Salman Butt, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Chris Lynn, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dane Vilas, Ben Dunk (wk), Jaahid Ali, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Akhtar (c), Salman Irshad, Haris Rauf, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Muhammad Faizan, Raja Farzan

MUL vs LAH live streaming details: MUL vs LAH live telecast in India

The 29th match of PSL 2020 is scheduled to be played on March 15 and the MUL vs LAH live telecast in India will start at 2:30 PM IST. For MUL vs LAH live telecast in India, one can tune into the DSport channel. For Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars live match score, updates and highlights, check out the PSL 2020 website and its social media accounts. For MUL vs LAH live streaming, one can find it on sporttiger.com in India.

Also Read: SA-50 Vs IND-50 Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Over-50s World Cup Preview

MUL vs LAH live streaming: Weather Report

The weather conditions in Lahore suggests no possibility of rainfall during the match so one can expect a full Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United live match. The weather in Lahore is humid so teams can expect dew on the outfield. As per AccuWeather, the temperature at the time of the match is expected to hover around 17°C.

MUL vs LAH live streaming: Pitch Report

The track at Gaddafi Stadium generally favours the batsmen. However, the pitch might slow down due to the sunny weather. After taking weather conditions into account, fielding first would be an ideal choice after winning the toss here due to the dew present in the atmosphere.

Also Read: NZ-50 Vs ZIM-50 Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report & Over-50s World Cup Preview