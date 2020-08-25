Delhi Capitals Name THIS Ex-IPL Winner As Bowling Coach For 2020 Competition

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is currently on course to commence from September 19. Much like several franchises, the Delhi Capitals squad has also touched down in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the impending T20 carnival. Interestingly, the franchise has made a new addition to their coaching staff by bringing in former Australian fast bowler Ryan Harris.

Delhi Capitals confirm Shreyas Iyer and team’s arrival in Dubai, UAE

Ryan Harris joins Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

On Tuesday, the Delhi Capitals confirmed that Ryan Harris will be associated in their IPL 2020 campaign as their bowling coach, replacing fellow Australian, James Hopes as he won't be participating in this year's competition due to personal reasons. The 40-year-old Harris has had his share of IPL playing experience before as he represented franchises like the now-defunct Deccan Chargers as well as Kings XI Punjab between 2008 and 2013. Moreover, Harris was a significant member of the Deccan Chargers line-up during their title success of 2009.

In the IPL 2020, Ryan Harris will be joining his ex-Australian teammate and skipper Ricky Ponting in the team management. While Harris will be helming the bowling department, the two-time World Cup-winning captain has been the head coach of the Delhi Capitals franchise since 2018. Apart from Ricky Ponting, Ryan Harris will also be joining some fellow Australians in the form of Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey.

Delhi Capitals welcomes Ryan Harris into their IPL 2020 fold

📳 𝘈𝘭𝘦𝘳𝘵: 𝘈𝘥𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘧𝘧 📳



Former Australian fast bowler and IPL winner @r_harris413 has joined us as our new Bowling Coach for the #Dream11IPL 💪🏻



More details: https://t.co/TnLEY3z5F4#WelcomeRyan #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/Q7zOypef2p — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) August 25, 2020

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2020 season

The Delhi Capitals squad for the IPL 2020 season includes several of their veteran cricketers like Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant reprising their roles. Additionally, the experience of Shikhar Dhawan in the camp will be fuelled by the arrivals of some newcomers like Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey. Here is a look at the entire Delhi Capitals squad for the upcoming premier T20 competition -

Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Roy, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje.

Image credits: IPLT20.COM