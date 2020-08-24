R Ashwin Suggests New 'Mankading' Rule For IPL 2020 Despite Ricky Ponting Warning

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (R Ashwin) is all set to represent the Delhi Capitals line-up in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The tournament is scheduled to launch on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In IPL 2020, R Ashwin will be joined by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who is currently the head coach of the Delhi-based T20 franchise.

IPL 2020: R Ashwin sticks to ‘Mankading’ feelings after Ricky Ponting’s warning

In IPL 2019, R Ashwin was the captain of the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) unit. In their match against the Rajasthan Royals, the veteran off-spinner sent England’s Jos Buttler back to the pavilion through a controversial ‘Mankading’ mode of dismissal. The entire ‘Ashwin Mankading’ incident divided the cricketing fraternity, with Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting even saying that he will be having a “hard conversation” with the spinner when the latter joins the Delhi Capitals camp this season.

Maintaining his stance on the controversial and highly-frowned upon mode of dismissal, R Ashwin recently suggested a new rule for the same on Twitter. The 71-Test veteran mentioned that whenever a batsman is backing out of his crease, the delivery should be considered as a “free ball” for the bowler. He compared the concept with the highly-popular “free hit” rule in limited-overs that favours the batsmen. According to R Ashwin’s “free ball” rule, the batting team will be docked five runs if a batsman gets out through ‘Mankading’ and it will give a chance to the bowlers in a batting-friendly format like T20 cricket.

It will be interesting to see Ponting's reaction to Ashwin's latest claim, as the off-spinner is set to be the seniormost player in the Delhi Capitals line-up, which nearly makes him a certainty to start in the playing XI of each game in the UAE.

IPL 2020: R Ashwin’s take on Mankading

Make it a free ball for the bowler. If the batsmen gets out of that ball, the batting team will be docked 5 runs. Free hit adds to the drama for a batter, let’s give a chance to the bowlers too. As of now everyone watches the game hoping that ‘the bowlers will get smacked today’ https://t.co/BxX8IsMgvF — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 24, 2020

R Ashwin mankading Jos Buttler in IPL 2019

IPL 2020 dates and venue updates

With a launch scheduled for September 19, IPL 2020 will run till November 10 across three UAE venues. Earlier, the tournament was scheduled to commence on March 29 in India. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to delay and subsequently shift the event out of the country due to a spike in coronavirus cases in India.

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

Image credits: IPLT20.COM