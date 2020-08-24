Delhi Capitals Confirm Dubai As IPL 2020 Base With Checking Into Top Hotel; Watch Video

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is currently on course to commence from September 19. Much like several franchises, the Delhi Capitals squad has also touched down in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the impending T20 carnival. On Sunday, the franchise confirmed the arrival of Shreyas Iyer and co. in the desert country via their social media accounts.

Delhi Capitals confirm Shreyas Iyer and team’s arrival in Dubai, UAE

Delhi Capitals squad reaches Dubai for IPL 2020

The arrival of the Delhi Capitals squad (an hour before the Sunrisers Hyderabad line-up) means that all eight IPL 2020 franchises have now reached the UAE for the upcoming much-awaited tournament. As per the biosecurity measures imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the players will now be subjected to undergo Covid-19 tests and a six-day isolation period. Upon clearing the tests, the Delhi Capitals squad can begin their IPL 2020 training sessions at the venues.

Delhi Capitals reaches team hotel, watch video

DC in Dubai https://t.co/8ZSNKeLcmv — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) August 23, 2020

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2020 season

The Delhi Capitals squad for the IPL 2020 season includes several of their veteran cricketers like Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant reprising their roles. Additionally, the experience of Shikhar Dhawan in the camp will be fuelled by the arrivals of some newcomers like Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey. Here is a look at the entire Delhi Capitals squad for the upcoming premier T20 competition -

Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Roy, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje.

IPL 2020: IPL dates and venue confirmed

Earlier this month, the BCCI came up with a launch date and a venue for the upcoming tournament. The IPL dates for the 2020 season is confirmed to be between September 19 and November 10 across three UAE venues. While it was originally intended to be held in India on March 29 this year, the rising coronavirus cases in the country prompted the IPL Governing Council to shift and delay the season.

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

Image credits: Delhi Capitals Twitter