Delhi Capitals Owner Brags About Passing BCCI's New Fitness Test Successfully; See Picture

Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal was a busy man at the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction in February. The JSW Group Managing Director made some new purchases by working along with the Capitals think-tank, and in doing so, further enhanced his squad for the IPL 2021 season. Nearly two weeks after the successful auction, Jindal participated in a fitness test as conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Parth Jindal passes BCCI’s new fitness test

On Wednesday, March 3, Parth Jindal took to Twitter and bragged about passing the new fitness test as conducted by the BCCI and the National Cricket Academy (NCA). In the caption, he wrote “Bring on some more”. Jindal also tagged Delhi Capitals giants Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer in his post alongside BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

Just did the @BCCI and the National Cricket Academies new fitness test - 2km in 8min flat. Bring on some more please - this is how we do it @DelhiCapitals @RishabhPant17 @ShreyasIyer15 @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/hPnYP6aDyF — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) March 3, 2021

Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 squad updates

On January 20, the Delhi Capitals franchise announced a list of all their 19 retentions from their previous squad. Captain Shreyas Iyer, senior Indian players Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin and dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant were among the 19 retained stars alongside overseas players Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis and others.

The franchise enjoyed its best-ever seasonal outing last time around, reaching the final for the first time in IPL history. However, they lost to Mumbai Indians in the final. Their best-ever seasonal performance is likely to have factored in Delhi Capitals decision to retain as many as 19 cricketers for the next season, i.e. IPL 2021.

🚨 RETAINED PLAYERS 🚨



Back where they belong 😌



Here is the list of all the DC Stars who'll ROAR with us in #IPL2021 as well 🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPLRetention pic.twitter.com/4Z3HusQwaD — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 20, 2021

On February 18, the Delhi Capitals franchise added eight new cricketers into their IPL 2021 squad. Australian batsman Steve Smith, Indian and England speedsters Umesh Yadav and Tom Curran respectively were among the new overseas recruits. Moreover, the franchise also purchased several uncapped Indians in the form of Manimaran Siddharth, Lukman Meriwala and Vishnu Vinod. Here is a look at the entire Delhi Capitals squad for the upcoming much-awaited IPL 2021 season.

A look into Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 squad

