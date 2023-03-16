IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Announces Name Of Captain, Sourav Ganguly Hails New DC Skipper

With almost two weeks remaining before the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Delhi Capitals named David Warner as their captain in the absence of star-wicket keeper Rishabh Pant. DC also revealed that India allrounder Axar Patel will serve as the deputy to the Aussie opener. Warner last captained Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, before his dramatic exit from the team.

Warner returned to Delhi during the IPL 2022 mega auction, after the team spent INR 6.25 crore to sign him in. Meanwhile, DC will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their opening game of the IPL 2023 at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow. As per DC’s official release, speaking about his new role in DC, Warner mentioned Rishabh in his comments, noting that his presence will be massively missed by the team.

David Warner (C)

Axar Patel (VC)



All set to roar loud this #IPL2023 under the leadership of these two dynamic southpaws

“Rishabh has been a terrific leader for Delhi Capitals"

“Rishabh has been a terrific leader for Delhi Capitals, and we’re all going to miss having him around. I would like to thank the management for the faith and trust they’ve always shown in me. This franchise has always been home for me, and I couldn’t be more excited to lead such a supremely talented bunch of players. I can’t wait to meet them all, and get cracking,” the 36-year-old added. It is worth noting that Pant is out of action for almost six months due to the car accident he was involved in, last December.

Sourav Ganguly returns as DC's Director of Cricketer

Meanwhile, DC’s media release also included the statement of their Director of Cricketer Sourav Ganguly. “I’m excited to be back with the Delhi Capitals. My association with the women’s team, and the Pretoria Capitals over the last few months has been fantastic, and I’m looking forward to the upcoming season of the IPL. Delhi Capitals had done well as a team during my last stint with them. I’ve already been involved with the players this time around, and I’m keen to see them as a group. Hopefully, we will all have a great time over the next couple of months,” Ganguly said.