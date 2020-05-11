Delhi Capitals' Recruit Alex Carey Snubs Rohit Sharma From Indo-Aus All-time T20 XI

Australia's wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey recently revealed his combined India-Australia T20I XI in which he left out Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma from his playing XI. Carey named his side during an Instagram live session with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals. The left-hander was signed by Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2020 auction for ₹2.4 crore.

Delhi Capitals star Alex Carey names playing XI

For the opening slot, Alex Carey picked his Delhi Capitals teammate Shikhar Dhawan over Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma to partner fellow Australian cricketer David Warner. Both the players have opened together for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL co-incidentally. The Australian gave the No.3 spot to Steve Smith, while Indian skipper Virat Kohli was given the No.4 spot.

The wicketkeeper picked himself and another Delhi Capitals teammate, Rishabh Pant in the middle order. Ravindra Jadeja was the only all-rounder picked in the side. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Jasprit Bumrah were picked to bolster the pace attack. Adam Zampa was the only spin bowler included in the side.

"You need a team of 22, I reckon! Then I can squeeze them all in." - Alex Carey on how difficult it is to pick a combined India-Australia T20I XI consisting of current players 😅



What would your XI look like? 🤔#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/BKcH8wLFMp — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from Home🏠) (@DelhiCapitals) May 8, 2020

Alex Carey wants IPL 2020 to start as quickly as possible

During the chat, Carey said that he can't wait to join Delhi Capitals for the 2020 edition of the IPL. He further said that at this moment, he just want the IPL to get started, and can't wait to watch Delhi Capitals build momentum on last season's result. Showing belief in the Delhi Capitals current squad, Carey said that the team has an amazing group of players in all departments and Capitals will be looking to play some brilliant cricket when the team gets the chance.

The 28-year-old's chance to play in IPL will have to wait after the T20 tournament was been suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. The IPL 2020 was originally slated to begin from March 29 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the start date was shifted to April 15. The tournament was subsequently postponed indefinitely by the BCCI as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.

