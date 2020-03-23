Delhi Capitals And Rajasthan Royals Share A Hilarious Banter Over A Star All-rounder

Delhi Capitals had an excellent outing last season which was also their debut IPL season as well. The team led by youngster Shreyas Iyer finished third after losing to the eventual runners-up Chennai Super Kings in the playoffs. This time, they would look to finish as winners. The IPL 2020 has been postponed from March 29 to April 15 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has spread all over the world.

Meanwhile, the Capitals were recently involved in a social media banter along with Rajasthan Royals and they ended up trolling one of Royals' star players Ben Stokes.

READ: Herschelle Gibbs picks Virat Kohli as his quarantine partner, invites him for gym session

DC trolls Ben Stokes

It had so happened that the Capitals had asked all the Delhi admins to participate in a Question & Answer session on social media and that is when the Rajasthan Royals had made their presence felt.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the inaugural edition winners asked last year's semi-finalists which RR player would they like to have in their squad to which DC hilariously replied that they would like to have a match-winning all-rounder from their side and then revealed the suspense by taking the name of Ben Stokes.

Delhi Capitals also mentioned how RR would react to this in a hilarious manner.

Loving this thread! 👏



'Which RR player would you like in your squad?' ☺️



We hope this finds you and the team well? #RoyalsFamily | #Inthistogether — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 22, 2020

We'd love to have a certain match-winning all-rounder, but then your reaction would be "Aise Kaise, Ben Stokes?" 😉#AskDCAdmin #DCAdminAtHome https://t.co/esXlZNinbT — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 22, 2020

Coming back to IPL, even the Rajasthan Royals would be hoping to win their second IPL trophy and thereby, end their title drought after 12 long years.

READ: Sanjay Manjrekar finds Kohli's 2019 team better than Azhar's 1996 team for World Cup win

The status of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on former champions Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has now been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the infectious COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had last week said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

READ: Sanjay Manjrekar feels India need Suresh Raina-like player for KL Rahul to open in ODIs

READ: Kevin Pietersen impresses Indian fans with perfect Hindi sentence on Twitter