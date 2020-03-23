Sanjay Manjrekar Finds Kohli's 2019 Team Better Than Azhar's 1996 Team For World Cup Win

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar was recently dropped from the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) panel of commentators. The news came to light when Sanjay Manjrekar was notably not seen in Dharamsala on March 12 for the opening India vs South Africa ODI match with the other commentators from BCCI panel. Meanwhile, the former cricketer quite recently took to Twitter and engaged with his fans and followers on the micro-blogging site.

Sanjay Manjrekar compares Virat Kohli and Mohammad Azharuddin

In an engaging question-and-answer session with his fans, one of the users asked Sanjay Manjrekar which Indian team was likely to win the World Cup had they progressed to the final. The Twitter user presented him with two World Cup line-ups to choose from. The Virat Kohli-led side in 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and Mohammad Azharuddin’s side of the 1996 ICC Cricket World Cup. While both teams were considered as favourites to lift the trophy during their respective times, both teams suffered a heart-breaking defeat in the semi-final itself. Quite interestingly, Sanjay Manjrekar himself was part of the Indian team that lost the 1996 semi-final to Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens.

Hello Sanjay, Looking back, which team in your opinion was more likely to win the WC had they made it to the finals - the 1996 team which u were a part of, or Kohli's team, why? #TalkCricketWithSanjay — lesley d. biswas (@lesleydbiswas) March 23, 2020

In his reply, Sanjay Manjrekar favoured Virat Kohli’s side over his own team from the 1996 ICC Cricket World Cup. While the team led by Virat Kohli stormed through to the semi-final by finishing at the top of the round-robin stage, the 1996 team was deemed favourites because India were one of the co-hosts of the tournament. However, the batting order of the ‘Men in Blue’ faltered on both occasions during run-chases and as a result, crashed out of the competitions.

Kohli’s team. With due respect to my colleagues of the 1996 team. https://t.co/J70MnAU711 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 23, 2020

