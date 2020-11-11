Steve Waugh Names Big Dream11 IPL 2020 Star As Australia's Enemy No.1 For Ashes 2021

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season came to a conclusion on Tuesday, November 10 as Mumbai defeated Delhi to clinch their fifth title and second in succession. The recently-concluded tournament witnessed several individual brilliances across all participating teams and provided some thrilling contests for homebound fans and viewers. According to former Australian captain Steve Waugh, a certain Dream11 IPL 2020 star is likely to pose a big challenge towards the Australian Test side in the much-awaited Ashes 2021 series ‘Down Under’.

Steve Waugh predicts Australia’s biggest hurdle for Ashes 2021

An Ashes legend himself, Steve Waugh recently interacted with the Daily Mail. In the interview, he gave his take on Australia’s two upcoming high-profile home Test series against India and England in back-to-back years. The 1999 World Cup-winning captain expressed his disappointment over Virat Kohli’s absence for a major part of the upcoming four-match Border-Gavaskar Test series in Australia due to personal commitments.

Speaking about the 2021 Ashes, Steve Waugh named England’s pacer Jofra Archer as a bowler Australian players “must fear”. The former Australian cricketer said that Archer is capable of bowling in a speed beyond 100mph, regardless of what brand of ball he is holding in his hand. Steve Waugh also cited Archer’s thunderbolts to Australian batting ace Steve Smith during the Lord’s Test of the 2019 Ashes as one of the reasons behind his fearsome persona.

The 168-Test veteran further heaped praise on Jofra Archer, saying that he is a bowler who has “got to be respected and feared” by his opponents. Waugh also described the English pacer as a potential “match-winner” who seems to save “his best performances” against the “best teams”.

Dream11 IPL 2020 MVP: Jofra Archer in Dream11 IPL 2020 season

Jofra Archer represented the Rajasthan franchise in the Dream11 IPL 2020 season. He was joined by his fellow English and Ashes teammates like Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes in the side as well. Interestingly, his Ashes rival and batting icon Steve Smith was his skipper in the entirety of the recently-concluded event.

Playing all 14 matches for Rajasthan, Jofra Archer collected 20 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.55. In addition, the right-arm speedster also clubbed a few with the bat as he scored 113 runs at a staggering strike-rate of 179.36. For his impeccable all-round outing, Jofra Archer was named as the Dream11 IPL 2020 MVP.

