Delhi High Court Extends Date For Holding DDCA Election Till October 30

Delhi High Court has extended the completion exercise of the DDCA election till October 30 on request from the non-applicants of the association.

In its order dated July 20, the High Court ruled: "The learned counsels named above accepts notice on behalf of the non-applicants. At joint request, the application is taken up for disposal.

This application seeks extension of time for holding the elections in terms of this Courtâ€Ÿs order dated 17.06.2020. For the reasons mentioned in the application, and the fact that there is no opposition to the relief(s) sought in the application, the time for completion of the election exercise is extended till 30.10.2020."

The Court, however, ruled that "it shall be kept in mind that the election process shall be carried out in letter and spirit of the Supreme Courtâ€Ÿs judgment in Board of Control for Cricket & Ors. v. Cricket Association of Bihar & Ors, so that in effect, the DDCA management apparatus is put in order, in terms of the said judgment. The Court is informed that the Articles of Association of the BCCI have been brought in tandem with the BCCI judgment. This order is passed with the consent of the parties."

Rohan Jaitley, son of former Finance Minister late Arun Jaitley has emerged as a universal choice to contest for the post of President among all faction/groups in DDCA and is likely to emerge as consensus candidate for the top post.

