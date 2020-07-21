Ishant Sharma's 7-74 Helps MS Dhoni's India Beat England At Lord's On July 21, 2014: Watch

Veteran Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma made his international debut in 2007 as an 18-year-old from Delhi. The right-arm pacer impressed one-and-all on his maiden trip to Australia later that same year itself. Ishant Sharma went on to deliver many match-winning spells for India and as of today, he forms one of the most potent pace attacks in the world by sharing the ball with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. One of Ishant Sharma’s most defining spells came against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 21, 2014 where he bowled India to a memorable win.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Vs Virat Kohli: Dynamic Duo's Paths To Fitness Success Despite 8-year Age Gap

Ishant Sharma gets Alastair Cook, Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad in a memorable Day 5 spell

Team India, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, toured England in June 2014 to play five Tests, five ODIs and a solitary T20I over the course of two-and-a-half months. In the second Test at Lord’s, England were required to get 319 runs for a victory and to go 1-0 up in the series. In a barrage of bouncers hurled by Ishant Sharma, the pacer bowled India to victory with a match-winning spell of 7-74 in 23 overs.

Ishant Sharma first accounted for the wickets of England’s in-form batsmen Alastair Cook and Ian Bell. At 173-4, the home side were still in with a chance of pulling off a remarkable run-chase. However, the then 25-year-old returned to the crease with another spell of premium fast bowling. Ishant Sharma wrecked England’s middle and lower order as he sent Moeen Ali, Matt Prior and Joe Root packing back to the pavilion. He also dismissed all-rounder Ben Stokes for a six-ball duck and then got Stuart Broad to claim his seventh wicket, a feat that remains his career-best Test performance to date.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Mocks Media For Trying To 'create' Fights Between Him And MS Dhoni

Ishant Sharma’s 7-74 bowls MS Dhoni’s India to victory, watch video

#OnThisDay in 2014, @ImIshant was on 🔥 as India won their first Test at Lord's in 2️⃣8️⃣ years!



What a spell this was 😍pic.twitter.com/MONiz71LY3 — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) July 21, 2020

MS Dhoni and co. goes 1-0 up in series on the back of Ishant Sharma’s Day 5 spell

Ishant Sharma, for his Day 5 heroics, was fittingly adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’. India eventually won the contest by 95 runs. The memorable win by the MS Dhoni-led side was India’s first Test win in England after seven years and India’s first at Lord’s in 28 years.

Also Read | S Sreesanth Challenges Ben Stokes To Dismiss MS Dhoni After Autobiography Claims

Also Read | Ben Stokes Questions MS Dhoni's Intent, Virat Kohli's Comments Post 2019 World Cup Match

Image credit: England Cricket Twitter