Broad Wants To Race Against Time To Follow Anderson, 'very Hungry To Achieve Set Goals'

Stuart Broad's appetite to pick wickets just got bigger as the veteran pacer picked up six wickets on his return to Test cricket against the West Indies at Old Trafford. Broad, who was excluded from the playing XI in the first Test, revealed that he wanted to 'emulate' & enjoy the success that James Anderson, England's highest wicket-taker in the red-ball format, has so far. England leveled the Raise the Bat series 1-1 with a 113-run win against the Men in Maroon at the Old Trafford in the second Test after the visitors were bowled out on the final day of the contest.

'I'm hungry'

Stuart Broad revealed his ambitions to emulate James Anderson and said that he wanted to replicate the veteran's success - including playing until he reaches the latter's age and picking up as many wickets as him. Broad said that he was 'very hungry' to achieve goals that he had set in his mind and claimed that his fitness record was really good. Further, Broad remained strong on his resolve to emulate Anderson and asked why he couldn't do so when Anderson picked up Test wickets in a flurry when he was as old as Broad.

"Sometimes I get put into an older category than I am." "Jimmy has taken those wickets since turning my age. Why can't I do the same?"

England level series 1-1 with win at Old Trafford

Ben Stokes delivered crucial contributions with bat and ball to lead England to a 113-run win over the West Indies late on the final day of the second test, tying the three-match series at 1-1 on Monday. Needing to bat out 85 overs to salvage a draw and retain the Wisden Trophy, the West Indies was dismissed for 198 with 14.5 overs and one hour left of a test played at an empty Old Trafford. The third test starts on Friday and will also be in Manchester.

England set the West Indies an unlikely victory target of 312 after declaring 11 overs into the day, having quickly added 92 runs chiefly through Stokes to get to 129-3. Transitioning into the limited-overs mode, the swashbuckling allrounder smashed 78 off 57 balls to follow up his 176 from the first innings. The West Indies were reduced to 37-4 after 15 overs of the reply, but a fifth-wicket stand of 100 runs between Shamarh Brooks and Jermaine Blackwood gave them hope of a draw only for Blackwood to fall to Stokes on the last ball before tea.

There was some defiance by the West Indies' lower order but England grabbed the wickets to send the series to a decider. A full day on Saturday was lost to rain in Manchester. In worry for England ahead of the third test, Stokes failed to complete his 15th, and what proved to be final, over of the day because of an apparent muscle strain.

