IPL 2020: Delhi Skipper Iyer Elated After 2nd Win; Emphasizes On Capitalising The Momentum

After registering a comprehensive victory against Chennai, Delhi's skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the team needs to capitalize on the momentum they have gained. Delhi notched their second consecutive win in Dream11 IPL 2020 as they got the better of Chennai at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Speaking after the match, Iyer expressed his excitement after winning two games and being on the top of the point table. Further hailing the teams effort, Iyer emphasised on the need to capitalise the momentum, adding that the more games they win, the easier it will get for them in the IPL.

“As a captain, it’s a nice feeling, when you start by winning your first two matches, it helps in giving you confidence and now we need to capitalise on the momentum, as a team, we have been doing fantastic off late. The more matches we win, the easier it will be for us in this year’s IPL,” said Iyer.

Delhi's Unbeaten Streak Continues

After being put in to bat by Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan added 94 runs for the opening wicket before Dhawan was trapped plumb in front of the wicket. Shaw and skipper Shreyas Iyer then rebuilt for Delhi. The young opener looked in great touch and at one point, it seemed that he would single-handedly take his team to a formidable total. However, that was not to be as he was outfoxed by veteran leggie Piyush Chawla for a stellar 64 (43).

Iyer and Pant then steadied the ship before an absolute screamer from his opposite number MS Dhoni behind the stumps ended his stay in the middle. A couple of crucial boundaries from Marcus Stoinis in the final over helped Delhi post a competitive total of 175/3 in their 20 overs.

The Chennai batsmen failed to apply themselves as openers Shane Watson and Murali Vijay were dismissed before the Powerplay overs. Spinners Amit Mishra and Axar Patel made things difficult for the batsmen and even though Kedar Jadhav and Faf du Plessis added 54 runs for the fourth-wicket stand, they failed to keep up with the required run-rate as it kept on getting steeper and once Faf was dismissed, all Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja could do was delay the inevitable,

