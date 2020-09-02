Vitality T20 Blast DER Vs DUR Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, Pitch Report

The upcoming South Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament will be played between Derbyshire (DER) and Durham (DUR). The DER vs DUR match will be played at the Riverside Stadium, Chester-le-Street . Their 20-over fixture is scheduled for Wednesday, September 2 and will start at 11:00 PM IST. Here's a look at how to watch the English T20 Blast live in India and Vitality T20 Blast live streaming details.

Vitaly T20 Blast preview

Derbyshire and Durham have not quite made a flying start in the Vitality T20 Blast this year. With both the teams positioned at the bottom of the North group, they will look to fight their way back into the tournament. Both teams are searching for their first win of the tournament. Derbyshire have just one point which they earned after a washed-out game. On the other hand, Durham are yet to open their account, having lost all their three matches.

English T20 Blast live in India: Vitality T20 Blast recap

Derbyshire are coming into the match after facing back-to-back defeats against Lancashire and Yorkshire. Thet lost by a huge margin of 99 runs against Yorkshire. Durham, on the other hand, have lost three matches on the trot. It will be interesting to see which of the teams will pick up their first victory of the season.

DER vs DUR live scores: Pitch and weather report

The track at Chester will play in favour of the batsmen. Fortunately, there are very slim chances of rain during match time, according to Accuweather. With an uninterrupted contest on the cards, the conditions are pretty ideal for a high-scoring T-20 contest.

DER vs DUR live streaming: How to watch English T20 Blast live in India?

Fans can watch the English T20 Blast live by following the match centre on ECB's website. Vitality T20 Blast live streaming will be available on the websites of the respective county cricket teams. For DER vs DUR live scores, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Derbyshire, Durham, Vitality T20 Blast and the ECB website. The ECB website also will stream the match once the user has signed in, providing in-match highlights and ball-by-ball updates. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM local time (11.00 PM IST).

DER vs DUR live streaming: Probable playing XI

Derbyshire: Harvey Hosein (WK), Wayne Madsen, Billy Godleman, Leus du Plooy, Alex Hughes, Luis Reece, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matt Critchley, Ravi Rampaul, Antonio Palladino, Sam Conners

Durham: Stuart Poynter, Graham Clark, Farhaan Behardien, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Gareth Harte, Jack Burnham, Alex Lees, Scott Steel, Cameron Steel

Image credits: Derbyshire Cricket Instagram