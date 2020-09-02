JJB Vs BRCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Live Game Info

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club (JJB) take on Brescia Cricket Club (BRCC) in the league match of the ECS T10 Rome, which will be played at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground. The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 2 at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our JJB vs BRCC match prediction, JJB vs BRCC Dream11 team and probable JJB vs BRCC playing 11. The ECS T10 Rome live streaming in India will take place on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode apart from fans getting the chance to play the fantasy game on Dream11.

JJB vs BRCC live: JJB vs BRCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Janjua Brescia (JJB) won both of their first two fixtures beating Roma Capannelle and then Asian Latina respectively. JJB will look to capitalise on the good start and continue their winning momentum. On the other hand, BRCC will be looking for a fresh start after their opening match was washed out due to rain.

JJB vs BRCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the JJB vs BRCC Dream11 team

JJB vs BRCC Dream11 prediction: JJB vs BRCC Dream11 team: JJB squad

Naeem Ahmad, Muhammad Saqib, Adnan Ali, Abdul Rehman, Hasnat Ahmed, Gurjinder Singh, Zahid Ali, Waseem Ahmad, Zain Abdeen ul, Bachittar Singh, Waqas Ali, Muhammad Yaseen, Hamza Saad, Shueb Khan, Suleman Ali, Usama Munir, Raheem Qureshi

JJB vs BRCC Dream11 prediction: JJB vs BRCC Dream11 team: BRCC squad

Yasir Nawaz, Babar Hussain, Naseer Hussain, Basharat -Ali, Imran Naveed, Rizwan Muhammad, Naveed Chaudhary, Qulb Sajjad, Ammad Khan, Imad Khan, Javed Muhammaad, Shadnan Khan, Ali -Abbas

JJB vs BRCC Dream11 prediction: JJB vs BRCC Dream11 top picks

Muhammad Yaseen

Zahid Ali

Basharat -Ali

JJB vs BRCC Dream11 team

JJB vs BRCC Dream11 prediction

As per our JJB vs BRCC Dream11 prediction; JJB will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The JJB vs BRCC Dream11 prediction, JJB vs BRCC Dream11 top picks and JJB vs BRCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JJB vs BRCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: European Cricket