Despite Virat Kohli's Magical Form, Former India Batsman Highlights One Major Shortcoming

Team India are playing New Zealand at home and till now in the first two ODI's they have played they have completely outplayed New Zealand in all departments. Where Shubman Gill delivered a double century in the first match, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma also hit a half-century in the next match.

Where all the batsmen made full use of the pitch and situation in both matches, former captain and Team India's chase expert Virat Kohli got out cheaply in both matches. Kohli got out to Mitchell Santner in both matches and almost in the same manner.

'He has been struggling to play leg-spin': Jaffer

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer has highlighted Virat Kohli's shortcomings. In a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer said, "Virat Kohli must be disappointed by his dismissals in this series. He has been struggling to play leg-spin for quite a while now whether it be Adil Rashid or Adam Zampa, and now he has gone out to left-arm spin of Mitchell Santner two matches in a row."

Jaffer warns Australia of a Kohli onslaught

Wasim Jaffer feels that Virat Kohli will make a comeback in the third ODI at Indore keeping the upcoming Australia series in mind. Jaffer said, "I expect Kohli to make a good comeback in the third ODI keeping the big picture in mind. Australia are touring soon and they have a solid bowling unit with Nathan Lyon also there. So, the expectation is always there from him to score runs and do well."

Virat Kohli has been able to get his lost form back in the last few months. Virat ended the 3-year drought for his 71st International century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup in September last year. From there on, Virat has not looked back and he has continued his form in the T20 World Cup as well, though his form did not help Team India to lift the trophy.

Virat Kohli has been in top form in the One Day Internationals as well. Virat scored his 72nd International hundred against Bangladesh in December and scored 2 hundred in the three-match series against Sri Lanka earlier this month.

Seeing Virat's performance in the last few months it will not be a surprise if Virat hits a century in Indore and also performs well against Australia.