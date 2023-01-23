Is Virat Kohli Attending KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty's Wedding In Khandala? Here's An Update

Team India cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty are getting married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Khandala on Monday, January 23. The couple is reportedly tying the knot at Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse in the presence of their close friends. While cricket and Bollywood fans await to see the first pictures of the couple after tying the knot, they also await to see which cricketers attend KL Rahul’s wedding.

It is pertinent to mention that KL Rahul shares a close relationship with former India captain Virat Kohli. Initial reports about Rahul and Athiya’s wedding claimed that Virat and his wife Anushka Sharma will be present at the wedding ceremony. However, as India gear up to face New Zealand in the 3rd ODI in Indore on Tuesday, it is less likely that Virat and Anushka will attend the wedding. The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI is scheduled to be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Virat and Anushka might attend Rahul's reception in Mumbai later in the week.

Will Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya attend KL Rahul's marriage?

It was earlier reported that Kohli, along with Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will attend the wedding in Khandala, before traveling back to Indore for the ODI series finale. KL Rahul last represented India in the ODI series against Sri Lanka and was rested for the series against the Kiwi side. He is expected to return to the Team India squad after getting married to prepare for the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia.

Which cricketers will attend KL Rahul and Anushka Sharma’s wedding?

As per media reports, legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni are expected to mark their presence at the wedding. At the same time, KL Rahul’s best friend and Karnataka teammate Mayank Agarwal, and his wife Aashita Sood are also expected to be present. In the meantime, Dinesh Karthik and Krunal Pandya are also known for being close friends with KL.

Karthik and Pandya might attend the wedding with their respective partners. It is pertinent to mention that Indian pacer Varun Aaron was spotted at the couple’s sangeet ceremony on Sunday. The wedding ceremony is likely to take place at 4:00 PM IST and will pose for the paparazzi at 6:30 PM IST.