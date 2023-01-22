'Got What He Deserved': Wasim Jaffer Hails Mohammed Shami For Fiery Spell Vs New Zealand

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has heaped praise on Mohammed Shami after his outstanding performance in the second ODI against New Zealand on Saturday. Jaffer said that Shami bowled really well in the match and was complemented by Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya. He went on to add that the length that Shami bowled was well thought, which paid off as the pacer picked up three wickets to his name.

Jaffer said Shami really deserved to get those wickets as he was a bit unlucky in the last few matches. Jaffer also lauded Siraj and Pandya for bowling well in the game and complementing Shami by picking wickets of their own. Shami picked up three wickets for just 18 runs in the six overs that he bowled. He was also named the player of the match for his outstanding performance with the ball.

"I thought they (Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj) bowled that corridor length which you bowl in a Test match. They bowled that consistently. Shami bowled the length that he usually bowls. He was a little bit unlucky in the last few games. He beat the bat far too many times. But today, I thought he got what he deserved to get. He bowled really well, complemented by Siraj and even Hardik (Pandya), with those couple of wickets. I thought India bowled really well," Jaffer said on ESPNcricinfo.

Shami has played 60 Tests, 87 ODIs, and 23 T20 Internationals for the country since making his debut in 2013. He has picked up 216 wickets in the longest format, 159 wickets in 50-over cricket, and 24 wickets in the shortest format at averages of 27.45, 25.95, and 29.62, respectively.

India vs New Zealand

India on Saturday beat New Zealand in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. India won the match by 8 wickets. With the win, India also dethroned New Zealand as the number 1 ranked ODI side in the world. The third and final ODI of the series is slated to be played on Tuesday. New Zealand will try and avoid a clean sweep in the series and look for a consolation win in the match.

Image: AP