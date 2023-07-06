'Devastated, Hurt, Broken': Punjab Kings Star 'shattered' After Failing To Reach World Cup

Zimbabwe's hopes of participating in the ODI World Cup 2023 to be held in India this year were dashed, following their defeat to Scotland by 31 runs in a crucial Super-Six round match of the World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. The loss meant Zimbabwe was unable to qualify for the prestigious tournament, leaving one of their star players, Sikandar Raza, devastated. A poignant image of Raza in the dressing room, his hand covering his mouth as he wept, went viral after the defeat.

3 things you need to know

Zimbabwe have not played an ODI World Cup since participating in 2015

Zimbabwe are currently ranked 11th in the 50-over format

Their best performance ever was in the 2003 WC when they finished 6th

Sikandar Raza shares heartfelt note after World Cup exit

On Thursday, Sikandar Raza, who plays for Punjab Kings in IPL, took to his official Twitter handle to share a heartfelt note for the fans after the World Cup exit. The Pakistan-born cricketer apologised for not getting the job done. However, Raza stated that he is very proud of the team that competed in the qualifiers, lauding them for their remarkable improvement in just a year.

1/2

Devastated, hurt , broken, shattered , in pain and there are so many words that describes what we #Chevrons are feeling right now



We are sorry that we couldn’t get the job done and made the dream a reality and I think it’s only natural to feel all those emotions BUT pic.twitter.com/QVdinLJLdr — Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) July 6, 2023

2/2

I am incredibly proud of this team and how far we have come in a year



I am so proud of how we wore our heart on the sleeves



I am incredibly proud of our fans for making us believe and giving us so much love & respect

I am so proud how far we have come as an organization pic.twitter.com/Ld3Vhxfdlm — Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) July 6, 2023

Throughout the World Cup qualifiers, Raza displayed exceptional cricket, amassing 325 runs, including a century and a half-century. He also contributed significantly with the ball, claiming 9 wickets. Raza played a pivotal role in Zimbabwe's earlier prominence in the race for World Cup qualification. However, despite his outstanding contributions, he was unable to secure his team a spot in the tournament.

Even in the match against Scotland, Raza showcased his batting prowess, scoring 34 runs off 40 balls, which included 2 fours and 1 six. Unfortunately, his efforts were in vain as Zimbabwe fell short in their pursuit of the target of 235 runs, ultimately managing only 203 runs in 41.1 overs. Consequently, Scotland emerged victorious by 31 runs.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands have made it to the main event of the World Cup 2023 thanks to their performances in the qualifiers. Sri Lanka finished at the top of the Super Six points table followed by the Netherlands. Eight teams had already qualified for the World Cup including hosts India. England, New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh qualified based on their standings in the previous World Cup.

In another shocker, West Indies failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in the tournament's history. They lost two crucial games against Scotland and the Netherlands to lose a spot in the marquee competition.

Image: Twitter/SikandarRaza