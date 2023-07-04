ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Super Six: Zimbabwe Knocked Out, Scotland Rise To 2nd Spot

Zimbabwe have been knocked out of the race to qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup in India after being defeated by Scotland 31 runs in Bulawayo on Tuesday. Zimbabwe were given a target of 234 runs by Scotland in the Super Six match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers. Zimbabwe were bowled out for a score of 2023 runs to fall short of the target. Scotland have risen to the 2nd position in the Super Six Points Table with Sri Lanka (already qualified) on top. Scotland have competition from the Netherlands for the last spot in the ODI World Cup.

The Cricket World Cup Qualifier commenced on June 18, featuring two groups, each consisting of five teams. The teams engaged in a round-robin series within their respective groups. The top three teams from each group then advanced to the CWC Qualifier Super Six stage, carrying forward their results and points from the matches played against the other teams that progressed from their initial group.

Super Six stage so far

In the Super Six stage, the qualifying teams faced off against the three teams that progressed from the opposite group, completing crucial match-ups. At the conclusion of the Super Six stage, the top two teams will secure their spots in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in India later this year. These two teams will also compete in the CWC Qualifier Final on July 9.

ODI World Cup to be held in India in October-November 2023

The remaining four teams that did not qualify for the Super Six stage will compete to determine their positions from seventh to tenth place at the CWC Qualifier, which will effect their qualification in the next World Cup. The eight teams already qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 through the CWC Super League are India (hosts), Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa. Two-time champions West Indies failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in tournament's history.