Zimbabwe's Bowler Ngarava Reacts Dramatically As Shai Hope Survives Easy Run-out - WATCH

Why You Are Reading This: Zimbabwe defeated West Indies by 35 runs in the Group A match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. Batting first, hosts Zimbabwe scored 268 runs in the first innings, before bowling out West Indies for 233 runs inside 45 overs. The match witnessed several exciting moments, including the one featuring Zimbabwean pacer Richard Nagarva.

3 Things You Need To Know

Zimbabwe are hosting the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

A total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament

Only two of the 10 teams will qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup

Ngarava’s reaction to missing Shai Hope’s runout goes viral

Bowling the 10th over of the second innings, Zimbabwean pacer Richard Ngarava dismissed Johnson Charles in the very first ball. He went on to concede a single and two boundaries in the over, before providing another wicket-taking opportunity. While Mayers took the strike, he pushed the good-length delivery towards short cover as Shai Hope took off from the non-striker’s end.

Although he was well out of the crease, the fielder failed to dislodge the balls and gave Hope a lifeline. As the events unfolded, it was Richard’s reaction to the missed runout that caught the most attention. On seeing the fielder mess up the direct hit, Ngarva dropped to the ground, ruing over the missed opportunity.

From being 55/2 at the 10th over, West Indies reached 106/2 in 20 overs before Kyle Mayers was dismissed on 56 off 72. After surviving in the 10th over, Hope went on to score 30 runs in 39 balls and got dismissed in the 24th over, reducing the Caribbean side to 134/4. Zimbabwean bowled out West Indies on 233 runs and ended the day at the top of the Group A table with six points.

More about the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers?

A total of 10 teams are currently competing in the ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, looking to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023. The top two sides of the tournament will join the eight teams, who have already secured their place for the marquee ODI World Cup, slated to be held later this year. The 10 participating teams in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 are Zimbabwe, Ireland, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, Sri Lanka, UAE, USA, and West Indies.