MS Dhoni And Daughter Ziva Rescue An Unconscious Bird Outside Their Ranchi Farmhouse

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and his daughter Ziva Dhoni are seemingly spending some quality time with each other at the MS Dhoni house in Ranchi. Earlier this week, Sakshi Dhoni uploaded a video on her Instagram handle in which the father-daughter duo was captured enjoying bike rides with thunder and lightning in the background at their Ranchi farmhouse. Dhoni made his daughter Ziva Dhoni sit on the fuel tank as they enjoyed a bike ride on a rainy evening.

On Tuesday a photo of MS Dhoni saving a bird emerged online after it was shared by his IPL team, CSK. The image was originally uploaded on MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni's Instagram handle in which Ziva Dhoni explained how her parents saved an injured bird that was 'lying unconscious' at the MS Dhoni house.

MS Dhoni house: Ziva Dhoni's Instagram post on saving a bird

Ziva Dhoni posted an image on her Instagram handle narrating the incident. She spoke about stumbling upon the injured and unconscious Coppersmith bird and alerting her father, MS Dhoni and mother Sakshi Dhoni. In another image, MS Dhoni can be seen giving the bird some water. Ziva, in her Instagram post also said she wanted the bird to stay but it flew away after recovering. While most Indian cricket stars have been uploading videos and having Instagram Live sessions during the lockdown due, MS Dhoni has largely stayed away from the limelight. Here's Ziva Dhoni's post.

Sakshi Dhoni explains MS Dhoni's absence from social media

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni, who recently had an Instagram Live session, spilled the beans on why MS Dhoni has been away from social media during the lockdown period. Sakshi Dhoni claimed that MS Dhoni had pressure to post videos on coronavirus and other issues but he hasn’t because if the Prime Minister of a country has said something, one needs to follow that the most since no one is bigger than him in the country.

After staying away from cricket post the 2019 World Cup in England, MS Dhoni was set for a comeback leading CSK in the 2020 Indian Premier League that was scheduled to start on March 29. After the COVID-19 crisis wreaked havoc, BCCI first postponed the IPL until April 15 and then indefinitely postponed the tournament as the lockdown extended due to the increase in the number of cases in the country.

