MS Dhoni 'sleeptalks' Nowadays Due To PUBG Obsession: Sakshi Dhoni

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni recently revealed that the cricketer loves playing PUBG Mobile as it helps him divert his mind. Moreover, Sakshi comically stated that her husband is even sleep-talking about PUBG nowadays. The former Indian captain last represented India at the 2019 World Cup and has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since then.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni finds new obsession

Sakshi Dhoni was recently involved in an Instagram Live session with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In the session, Sakshi Dhoni spoke about several topics regarding her husband including his present activities when there is no cricketing action on offer. As the ongoing coronavirus crisis continues to halt worldwide professional cricket, including the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season, MS Dhoni has taken to video games as a “stress buster”, according to his wife.

The revelation is interesting as it comes on the back of Indian YouTuber CarryMinati recently claiming that he is yet to receive a response from MS Dhoni after challenging him for a PUBG Mobile game.

Sakshi Dhoni speaking about MS Dhoni’s PUBG love, watch video

Deepak Chahar spills beans over CSK skipper MS Dhoni's love for PUBG

On April 7, MS Dhoni’s CSK teammate Deepak Chahar also spoke about his captain’s love for PUBG. In a social media interaction with CSK, the fast bowler said that MS Dhoni loves playing PUBG Mobile as well as Call of Duty (COD) Mobile.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni in CSK

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, MS Dhoni became one of the 20 cricketers to be retained by CSK. The right-handed batsman was retained for ₹15 crore (US$2.1 million) by the franchise for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. MS Dhoni’s return to professional cricket was one of the most talked-about prospects of the tournament.

Overall, MS Dhoni has led CSK to three IPL titles ever since the tournament inaugurated in 2008. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK lifted the coveted trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions.

MS Dhoni house

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper owns some glamorous houses. He likes investing in real estate and some of his biggest assets are his luxurious houses. Among his many real estates, he owns a 7-acre farmhouse on the Ring Road of Ranchi known as Kailashpati. He also reportedly owns a house in the Mumbai suburban area of Andheri since 2017.

Image credits: BCCI Twitter