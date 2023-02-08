'Dhoni Currently Working On New Pitch For BGT': MSD's Return To Insta Breaks The Internet

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday posted a video on Instagram after a hiatus of more than 2 years. Dhoni turned to his official handle to share footage of himself farming at his home in Ranchi. In the video, the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper can be seen riding a tractor to plough the fields at his lavish farmhouse. The post has garnered over a million impressions since being uploaded a couple of hours ago.

"Nice to learn something new but took way too long to finish the work," Dhoni wrote in the caption of the post. Meanwhile, netizens have flooded the comment section of the post with messages saying it made their day. "Welcome Back Mahi. We missed you on Instagram!" one user wrote. "First post when I opened insta and our love is here.....mahi," another individual commented. Dhoni's IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were also among thousands of users who dropped a comment on the post.

When will Dhoni return to the playing field?

Dhoni will next be seen in action in IPL 2023 where he will lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) probably for one last season. After the conclusion of IPL 2022, Dhoni had said that he wants to play another season for CSK so that he could give his fans a chance to watch him live before he retires from all forms of the game.

Dhoni took retirement from international cricket after playing the semifinal against New Zealand at the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Dhoni announced his retirement a year later on August 15, 2020. He has since played two seasons of the IPL, winning one trophy in 2021. Under Dhoni's captaincy, CSK has won four IPL titles and two Champions League trophies.

Image: Instagram/Dhoni