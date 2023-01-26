MS Dhoni Visits Indian Dressing Room In Full Swagger With Coconut Water In Hand; WATCH

Former India skipper MS Dhoni on Thursday paid the Indian cricket team a visit in Ranchi ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand. In a video shared by the official Twitter handle of the BCCI, Dhoni can be seen interacting with Indian players in the dressing room of the JSCA International Stadium in his hometown of Ranchi. The video shows Dhoni sipping on some coconut water and meeting everyone including the likes of Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, and Shubman Gill.

Dhoni also met with the backroom staff of the Indian cricket team, who appeared absolutely delighted on seeing the 2011 World Cup-winning captain. Dhoni also shared some light moments with Hardik and Ishan.

As per reports, Dhoni had gone to the Ranchi stadium to engage in some practice sessions ahead of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni will lead Chennai Super Kings in the cash-rich competition, which will most likely take place in March-June. This year is probably Dhoni's last season with CSK as a player as he is expected to retire from all forms of the game after the conclusion of IPL 2023.

India vs New Zealand

After the first T20I on Friday, Indian players will fly to Lucknow for the second match slated to take place on January 29. The third and final T20I of the series will be played in Ahmedabad on February 1. Earlier, the Indian cricket team under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma handed the Kiwis a clean sweep in their three-match ODI series.

India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

Image: Twitter/BCCI