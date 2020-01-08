DHP Vs RAN Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Dhaka Platoon will take on Rangpur Rangers in the 38th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019. The match will take place on Wednesday, January 8 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. It will commence at 6:00 PM (IST).

Dhaka Platoon have played brilliantly throughout the tournament as they have managed to win 6 and lose 3 out of the 9 matches they have played. They are coming on the back of 2 consecutive victories and are clear favourites going into the fixture. They are currently placed at the third position on the points table with 12 points to their name. A win in this fixture will bolster their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

On the other hand, Rangpur Rangers have had a forgettable tournament as they have managed to win 4 and lose 6 out of the 10 games they have played. They beat Sylhet Thunder by 38 runs in their last game. They are placed at the 6th position in the points table with 8 points to their name. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

DHP vs RAN Dream11 Squads

Dhaka Platoon Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Anamul Haque (Wicketkeeper), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Laurie Evans, Ariful Haque, Mominul Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Wahab Riaz, Asif Ali, Raqibul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Luis Reece, Shahid Afridi, Shadab Khan.

Rangpur Rangers Squad: Shane Watson (Captain), Jahurul Islam (Wicket-keeper), Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Nabi, Cameron Delport, Nadif Chowdhury, Tom Abell, Arafat Sunny, Mustafizur Rahman, Lewis Gregory, Junaid Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Fazle Mahmud and Rishad Hossain.

DHP vs RAN Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Anamul Haque

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal (Vice-captain), Mahedi Hasan, Shane Watson (Captain), Mohammad Naim

Bowlers: Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

All-Rounders: Thisara Perera, Mohammad Nabi

Dhaka Platoon start as favourites to win.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

