Ind Vs SL: Shreyas Iyer And ISL Star Wayne Vaz Remember School Days In Heartfelt Post

India cricketer Shreyas Iyer took to Instagram to post a picture with his schoolmate Wayne Vaz, a footballer who plays for NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) as he recalled their school days. In the post, Vaz recalled how football and cricket brought them together during their school days and he also went on to wish Iyer luck for India's second T20I game in Indore.

The much-debated No. 4 conundrum for India in the limited-overs set-up seems to have stopped as Shreyas Iyer made the position his own with some stellar knocks in 2019. The Delhi Capitals captain played with maturity and looked sharp on the field as well, prompting head coach Ravi Shastri to say that their No.4 headache looks to be over. Iyer looks set to only get better in 2020 as India prepare for the T20 World Cup slated to be played in Australia in October.

After Mumbai's humiliating loss, former India and Mumbai batsman Vinod Kambli took to Twitter for expressing his views about the same. Kambli called out the Mumbai team for its dismal performance and expressed his disappointment in not seeing Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube play for their domestic side. Iyer, who has been a Mumbai mainstay, has now carved out his spot in the Indian white-ball sides and is in the squad for India's three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Similarly, Dube had also been named in the Indian squad for the three-match series, making him unavailable to play domestic cricket. Mumbai's batting performance was extremely dismal as Railways were only set a target of 47 to win the match, which they did by 10 wickets.

