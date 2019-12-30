DHP Vs RAR Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Dhaka Platoon will take on Rajshahi Royals in the 26th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019. The match will take place on Monday, December 30 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. It will commence at 6:00 PM (IST).

Dhaka Platoon have had a mixed sort of tournament with 4 wins and 3 losses out of the 7 games they have played. They were beaten in the last game by Chattogram Challengers by 6 wickets. They are currently placed 4th in the points table with 8 points to their name. The Platoon would like to win this fixture and boost their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Royals have had a great tournament so far as they have managed to win 5 out of the 6 games they have played with their only loss coming against Khulna Tigers. They beat Cumilla Warriors in their last game by 15 runs. They are currently placed second on the points table with 10 points to their name. A win in this game will send them to the top of the table. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

DHP vs RAR Squads

Dhaka Platoon Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Laurie Evans, Ariful Haque, Mominul Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Wahab Riaz, Asif Ali, Raqibul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Luis Reece, Shahid Afridi, Shadab Khan.

Rangpur Rangers Squad: Andre Russell (Captain), Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Abu Jayed, Farhad Reza, Ravi Bopara, Hazratullah Zazai, Taijul Islam, Alok Kapali, Kamrul Islam, Irfan Sukkur, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Irfan, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Nahidul Islam, Shoaib Malik.

DHP vs RAR Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Liton Das

Batsmen: Alok Kapali, Hazratullah Zazai, Laurie Evans, Tamim Iqbal (Captain)

Bowlers: Abu Jayed, Shadab Khan, Taijul Islam

All-rounders: Andre Russell (Vice-captain), Shahid Afridi, Thisara Perera

Dhaka Platoon start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games

