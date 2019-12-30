Sourav Ganguly Shows Displeasure Over Working On Sundays, Netizens Respond Comically

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has been a busy man ever since taking charge at the helm of affairs in Indian cricket. The former India captain has made it his objective to take cricket to a new level in the country and is leaving no stone unturned for the same. However, the southpaw took to social media to express his displeasure on working on a Sunday and the netizens were quick to come up with witty reactions.

Sourav Ganguly shared a picture of himself wearing casuals and standing in a park along with the tweet which made it even more interesting for the fans. While some asked him to take some time out and rest, few suggested him to work as a model. One fan even advised Ganguly to pretend to work on a Sunday. He wrote "Hate working on a Sunday."

Sourav Ganguly's Tweet

Hate working on a Sunday pic.twitter.com/r7TMjyUqyU — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 29, 2019

Twitter reacts to Sourav Ganguly's tweet

Apart from BCCI prez, u should work as a model too... As Side Business... 🎉🎊🤣😜

Many Love from bottom of the heart... 💘💕 — Ajay S. Sahu (@AJsahu14) December 29, 2019

Dada chill don't work only just pretend to work 😂😂😂 — Sweta Srivastava (@swetasamadhiya) December 29, 2019

You're the boss of BCCI now do whatever u wish.. who is forcing u 🤔🤷🏻‍♂️ — Ashish Vaish (@iOnly_Ashish) December 29, 2019

You're like everyone of us!!

Love you Dadi❤️❤️❤️ — Arth Vaishnav •EF• (@ArthVaishnav) December 29, 2019

Wow.. DADA you are going younger day by day,, nice pic📷 👌👌👌,,, DADAGIRI will remain 4ever... — Nabajit Saha (@NabajitSaha11) December 29, 2019

Sourav Ganguly confirms plans for annual quadrangular 'ODI Super Series'

Ganguly recently confirmed that a four-nation 'ODI Super Series' is set to take place from 2021. Addressing the media at a public event, Ganguly said that India will lock horns with England, Australia and one other top cricketing side. The BCCI President was in England recently with a group of board officials for a meeting with England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) representatives. Secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal also made it to the trip with Ganguly to hold talks.

